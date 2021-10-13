Education Ministry hiding coronavirus infection rates?

Over a month after Israel's school year began, the Education Ministry has still not published the coronavirus infection rates in schools, Israel Hayom reported.

The site noted that during the 2020-2021 school year, under Education Minister Yoav Galant (Likud), the statistics would be published on a daily basis, and there was a clear picture of what was happening in schools, how many students in each grade had contracted coronavirus, and how many were in quarantine, as well as data on teachers' infection and quarantine rates.

Once in a while, the number of students receiving the coronavirus vaccine was also published.

However, for a long period of time, the Education Ministry has published only partial data, claiming that the system has not yet finished updating.

On Tuesday, the Ministry said that it will publish the data later this week: "With the completion of the input on students, the Ministry has begun publishing the infection statistics, and intends to continue to publish them in an organized fashion."

According to the Education Ministry, 73% of students ages 12-18 are vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus and are therefore exempt from quarantine, as are 26% of students ages 6-12. Among preschool students aged 3-6, 15% were exempt from quarantine.

They also noted that schools are continuing to offer coronavirus vaccines, and that over 22,000 Israeli students have been vaccinated in their schools. At the same time, the Education Ministry will face an additional challenge once approval is granted to vaccinate children age 5-11 against coronavirus.