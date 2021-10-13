COVID infection rate falls to lowest level since July

A total of 1,793 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning, up from 2,323 new cases reported a day earlier.

The percentage of tests coming back positive dropped Tuesday to 1.70%, down from 2.00% on Monday. That is the lowest level recorded since July 23rd.

The number of known active cases of the virus across Israel fell from 25,155 Tuesday to 23,821 Wednesday. The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell Wednesday, declining from 617 to 603.

Since the pandemic began, 1,310,670 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients continued to fall Tuesday, sinking from 427 on Tuesday to 412.

Of those 412 seriously ill patients, 215 are in critical condition, down from 219 a day earlier. Currently, there are 178 patients on respirators, down from 187 on Tuesday.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, rose to 0.74 on October 2nd, the latest day for which data is available, climbing from 0.72 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 7,959 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including seven deaths on Tuesday and two Wednesday morning.