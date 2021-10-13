Argentina begins vaccinating children 3-11

Argentina on Tuesday began an additional vaccination campaign, administering the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine to children ages 3 and up, Israel Hayom reported.

Though the Sinopharm vaccine was approved in May for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO), there were concerns regarding its use, and a large percentage of Argentinians refused the shot.

Sinopharm's vaccine has been shown to be 86% effective.

Argentina had tight lockdowns lasting more than 12 months, and its coronavirus vaccination campaign was slow to take off and suffered delays both at the purchasing and distribution stages: Few Argentinians received the second dose within the recommended time frame after the first dose, and most people were required to wait several months between doses.

Despite this, the country approved the Chinese vaccine's use a few days ago.

"By the end of the year, the entire population over age 3 will be protected," Argentina's Health Minister Carla Vizzotti tweeted.

"We want to vaccinate the children for their own safety, so that we can reach herd immunity and so that they can go to school," said Dr. Omar Tabacco, President of the Sociedad Argentina de Pediatría (SAP).