Biden administration to press Israel to limit trade with China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will ask Secretary of State Yair Lapid at their meeting today (Wednesday) to limit Chinese involvement in the Israeli economy, according to a senior US State official.
"As we have raised with all our partners, we will raise the issue of China and be honest about the risks inherent in Chinese investments," the senior US State Department official said to the press ahead of the meeting. "The US sees China as a competitor challenging the world order."
The senior State Department official said the Biden administration was still interested in reopening the US consulate in Jerusalem, which was closed during the Trump administration. However, the senior stressed that at this stage he has no new details to provide on the subject. US Secretary of State Blinken is also interested in discussing the situation in Judea and Samarai with Lapid, as well as the economic and security situation in the Gaza Strip.
The senior official noted that during the meeting to be held on Wednesday between Blinken, Lapid and Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed, the establishment of two teams for cooperation between the United States, Israel, and the UAE will be announced. One team will be involved in promoting coexistence between religions, and the second team will be working on cooperation in the fields of water and energy.