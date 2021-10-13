Palestinian Authority building new town - on land in Jerusalem

A new Palestinian Authority town is being built on the northern edge of Jerusalem - including on land inside the Israeli capital, Israel Hayom reported Wednesday.

Lana, a new town modeled after Rawabi, a planned community in the Ramallah area, is slated to begin construction in the next few months.

The future Palestinian Arab neighborhood is to be built on the northern edge of Jerusalem, near Beit Hanina, a predominantly Arab neighborhood in the north of the capital.

Based on Palestinian Authority reports, the neighborhood will contain thousands of housing units, which will only aggravate the overcrowding in Jerusalem.

In charge of Lana's design and construction is the Ramallah-based corporation Massar International owned by the Palestinian Al-Masri family, who made their fortune in the supply and transportation of oil and fuels. Massar International also planned and built the Palestinian city of Rawabi in the Benjamin region.

The official launch of the project took place a few days ago in east Jerusalem, in the presence of senior Palestinian dignitaries. Bashar al-Masri, chairman of Massar International, said at the launch event that, like Rawabi, the new city of Lana would be built for Palestinians of high socio-economic status.