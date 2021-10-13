Netanyahu: Bennett doubling Jordan's water supply without getting anything in return

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday attacked a new agreement signed in Amman which will see the annual water supply from Israel to Jordan being doubled.

"Precisely these days, when Jordan is tightening its relations with Iran, Bennett today doubled the amount of water that Israel transfers to Jordan - without receiving any political compensation for Israel," Netanyahu said.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar and Jordanian Water Minister Mohammed Al-Najjar met earlier in Jordan to sign a joint water commission agreement doubling Israel’s annual water supply to Jordan for the coming year with the possibility of extending the agreement for another two years.

According to the agreement signed, Jordan will purchase 50 million cubic meters of water outside the framework of the peace agreement with Israel and the quantities stipulated in it. According to the peace agreement, Israel supplies 35 million cubic meters of water annually to Jordan.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said of the agreement: "I congratulate the Minister of Energy, Karine Elharrar, and the Jordanian Minister of Water, Mohammed Al-Najjar, on signing an important agreement to double the water quotas for Jordan. This is another step in the cooperation between Israel and Jordan in tackling the countries' challenges."

"History: We have now signed an agreement to double the amount of water to Jordan," Minister Elharrar wrote on Twitter. "This is an unequivocal statement - we want good neighborly relations. I sincerely hope that this is the first sigh of cooperation between Israel and the Kingdom of Jordan, which will benefit the two peoples in dealing with the challenges of the times."