FIFA President offers Israel to host some 2030 World Cup games

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met on Tuesday with FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister congratulated the FIFA President on his first visit to Israel. In their conversation, the FIFA President raised the idea that Israel would take part, together with the countries of the region led by United Arab Emirates, in hosting the 2030 World Cup.

The meeting was also attended by former US administration officials, including former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman.

The Palestinian Football Association on Monday canceled a meeting with Infantino following his participation in the inauguration of the Friedman Center for Peace in Jerusalem.