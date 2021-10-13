Lapid meets Vice President Harris: One of the best friends Israel has in Washington

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met on Tuesday with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington.

“I’m happy to be here with one of the best friends Israel has in Washington. A leader that stands with us in all the important struggles and we can always count on in difficult moments,” he said at the start of the meeting.

“This friendship is based on shared values. Democracy, liberty, human rights, and respect for those different from you, wherever they come from.”

“Even when we have differences, I know that our goal is common, which is to see Israel strong, secure, and thriving. And we also believe that the Palestinians are entitled to quality of life, an economy, education, and hope,” said Lapid.

“The dialogue between us is always based on facts. We met in Israel when you came to see with your own eyes the difficulties and understand the complexities. You know us, we know you, and this explains the strength of our bond.”

“It’s true the center of my visit is the Iranian nuclear program, but it also deals with one more thing: strengthening our bipartisan relationship with the next generation of young Americans. This generation is not only preoccupied with wars and conflicts, but also with the climate crisis, the global immigration crisis, and questions of identity.”

“In order to build this friendship for the next hundred years, we need to explore together those issues and shape together a new global architecture.”

“Madam Vice President, thank you for the friendship, thank you for the seriousness, and thank you for long lasting years of supporting Israel’s security and Israeli democracy,” Lapid concluded.