Police raid massive drug lab in Rishon Lezion

Tel Aviv police detectives raided a huge compound uncovering a massive 1.5 acre drug tunnel located underground. The bust took place today (Tuesday) in the Rishon Lezion area, after an undercover police investigation that lasted several months. They uncovered a hydro laboratory with hundreds of seedlings worth 15 million NIS.

"The seizure prevented a very large distribution of drugs that would reach our children," said Chief Superintendent Yaniv Wolowitz.

The police's initiated action came in the wake of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Tel Aviv District Police, around what was defined as "one of the largest and most unique laboratories ever seized in the State of Israel."

Seven suspects have so far been arrested for involvement in the operation of the compound - on suspicion of growing and producing drugs under laboratory conditions on a huge scale. They will be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court tomorrow for a hearing to extend their detention.