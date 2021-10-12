Foreign Minister Lapid thanks Speaker Pelosi for help with Iron Dome replenishment

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi during his Washington DC trip that also includes talks with senior Biden White House officials on the matter of Iran.

"Madam Speaker, you’re such a great friend of Israel and I know how important the special relationship between our countries is to you," Lapid said.

Lapid added that Pelosi is "one of the biggest supporters" of the concept that being pro-Israel is a bipartisan position.

"We all need to unite around the idea of expanding and deepening the circle of peace," he said. "We all need to unite around the basic principle that Israel has the right to defend itself and the Palestinians deserve a better life. We all need to unite around the idea that we will never let Iran become a nuclear threshold state."

Lapid also thanked Pelosi for her help in getting Iron Dome legislation passed by Congress.

"Madam Speaker, I want to use this opportunity to thank you personally for all your great help with the replenishment of the Iron Dome. This is the defense of our children and our people. I know you cared about it and you spent sleepless nights over it, and so I’m very thankful."