Foreign worker detained for murder of 90-year-old woman

Police stopped foreign worker from Moldova this evening (Tuesday) in Hadera on suspicion of murdering her employer.

Earlier, a report was received about a resident of Hadera in her 90s who was found lifeless in her home.

As the investigation progressed evidence was gathered, and the caregiver was also summoned, a 30-year-old foreigner from Moldova was taken to the police station and at the end of her investigation she was arrested on suspicion of murdering the deceased.

The investigation was handed over to the unit for the fight against crime in the Menashe area, and tomorrow the caregiver will be brought to the Hadera Magistrate's Court for a request to extend her detention. Background and circumstances are under investigation.