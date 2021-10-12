Poll: 34 seats for Likud, 7 for Bennet

A poll conducted by the Madgam Institute and published on Channel 12 News found that if the elections were held today (Tuesday), the Likud would grow to 34 seats.

The Yesh Atid party would win 18 seats, the Shas faction nine, Blue and White eight, the Labor Party seven, and the United Torah Judaism and Yamina parties receive seven seats each.

The Religious Zionism party would win six seats, Yisrael Beyteinu five seats, Meretz five seats and the Ra'am and New parties would receive four seats each.

The current coalition would fall to 58 seats, below the majority needed to form a government. The Netanyahu bloc would receive 56 seats, also too few seats to form a government.

If Yuli Edelstein replaces Benjamin Netanyahu as leader of the Likud, the political map changes drastically: Yesh Atid and Likud would tie at 20 seats each, the Religious Zionism party, Shas, and Blue and White would win 11 seats each. United Torah Judaism and Yamina would win eight seats each. Labor would win seven seats, the Joint Arab List six, Yisrael Beyteinu five, Meretz five, and the New Hope and Ra'am parties would receive four seats each.

When Likud voters were asked who they prefer to lead the party. Benjamin Netanyahu received the support of 86% of respondents, compared to just six percent for Edelstein.