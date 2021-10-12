Gantz responds to attack on Border Police: Violence won't be tolerated

Defense Minister Benny Gantz toured the 98th Division today together with Deputy Chief of Staff Major General (Aluf) Herzli Halevi, Central Commander Yehuda Fox, and 98th Division Commander Ofer Winter. As part of the tour, the Minister of Defense received an overview of the operational plans, a dialogue was held with the battalions of reservists, as well as a display of the division's capabilities. During the visit, Gantz referred to the attack on the Border Police force near Yitzhar. "Tonight, Israeli residents attacked the Border Police fighters. This is a serious offense that will not be tolerated as a regular event and I would like to give my full backing to the fighters on the ground who are carrying out their mission to maintain security and order for Jews and Palestinians alike."

This was in reference to the attack by Jewish rioters near Yitzhar on Border Police in the area.

"With the opening of the [harvest] season, I want to make it clear that we will have zero tolerance for any manifestation of violence- for the safety of all residents of the area," the defense minister added.

He also referred to the soldiers who were photographed helping to plant trees in the area. "Unfortunately, there were also isolated cases of IDF soldiers deviating from orders. Any such deviation is addressed and investigated in depth. I trust the IDF soldiers and commanders ​​​and all the forces that will continue to fulfill their operational mission according to IDF values ​​and in accordance with the guidelines. "