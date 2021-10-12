Gantz: Iran a threat to whole region, not just Israel

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference Tuesday:

"We are developing both defensive and offensive capabilities against our enemies, constantly stopping attempts to harm Israeli citizens," Gantz said.

"We must always remain two steps ahead, combining civilian and military capabilities to maintain Israel’s cyber superiority and to stop terrorism. It is a vital need for Israel’s security and a common interest with our closest partners, so we are constantly engaged in learning, knowledge sharing and technological development."



Minister Gantz also referred to the Iranian threat: "Israel is one of the only countries in the world that is still under constant existential threat– with Iran at the top of our agenda. We have developed technological and operational tools that will guarantee our security against Iran’s nuclear ambitions."

Gantz called on the international community to take action against Iran: "I call on the international community to take a stand. I am saying it because Iran is first a global challenge, then a regional one and only finally, it is a threat to Israel. The future is now, and a future with a nuclear Iran is a dark one."