Deri: PM with 6 seats wants to disenfranchise a million people

Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri responded to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said that it is necessary to limit the political influence of the haredim in Israel.

"An illegitimate prime minister with six seats, who in all polls scrapes the electoral threshold and represents only himself, wants to limit the influence of the haredim who represent a million people," Deri said.

"Bennett, every fraud has an end. The day will come when a government will be formed to represent the will of the people, including the haredi public, which received 16 seats in the last election," Deri said.

MK Uriel Bosso added, "It is ridiculous to hear the man with the six seats demanding to limit the influence of an excellent team of 16 representatives. This breaks records of contempt for democracy. This is the place to mention that this is the first time in the history of the country that an incumbent prime minister (by title), with only 6 seats, who in all the new agreements imposed terrible decrees on the haredi sector in day care centers, yeshivas and more."

United Torah Judaism chairman MK Moshe Gafni said that "Bennett's words are not surprising, he made this gentleman's agreement with Lapid and only pleaded with the haredi public because he needed it at the moment. It is not surprising that Bennett also knows that he will not need us anymore, because this is his last term in the political system," Gafni said.

Speaking at The Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference Tuesday morning, Bennett said Israeli society is composed of three broad political forces or “vectors”, arguing that all three have important roles to play in the Jewish state.

“Our motto is that 70% of people agree on 70% of the issues, so let’s focus on that. But practically speaking, I see here a much greater potential. Let’s also start talking about the 30% [of issues].”

“In Israel there are basically three political vectors: the national force, which I’d absolutely call right-wing; the globalist-humanist approach, which I’d basically call the Left, and the religious: haredim and the Orthodox. In practice, we need all three vectors,” while adding that he believes haredi political power should be diminished.

“We are a Jewish state, and I’m happy that there are haredim, but we need to limit their political influence. And I wouldn’t want an Israel without a left-wing,” Bennett continued.