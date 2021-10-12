Jerusalem: Police arrest woman suspected of vandalism

A 38-year-old woman was arrested Monday night on suspicion of spray-painting swastikas on a Jerusalem hotel, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

A few days ago, Israel Police received a complaint that swastikas had been spray-painted at various locations throughout a Jerusalem hotel.

Immediately upon receiving the complaint, Israel Police investigators opened an investigation into the incident, which included "smart" actions and other investigative actions at the scene, which led to the identification of the suspect in the case.

On Monday evening, the suspect, a resident of Jerusalem, was taken for questioning.

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court extended her arrest by four additional days, to allow the continuation of the investigative process on the case.