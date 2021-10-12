Bennett: We need to limit political influence of the haredim

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called for the limiting of haredi political influence in Israel, while also calling the Israeli Left an important part of country’s political dialogue.

Speaking at The Jerusalem Post 10th Annual Conference Tuesday morning, Bennett described said Israeli society is composed of three broad political forces or “vectors”, arguing that all three have important roles to play in the Jewish state.

“We need all three vectors,” said Bennett, delineating the groups as the national-Right, the humanist Left, and the traditionalist Orthodox segment of the population.

“I clearly feel differently from them on a lot of issues, but I want that counter-debate.”

Bennett called for “real dialogue” between the three groups, but also argued that the traditionalist haredi Orthodox bloc has too much influence on Israeli politics, and should have its influence curtailed.

“There needs to be real dialogue. Not only talking but also a novel thing in Israel: listening.”

“Our motto is that 70% of people agree on 70% of the issues, so let’s focus on that. But practically speaking, I see here a much greater potential. Let’s also start talking about the 30% [of issues].”

“In Israel there are basically three political vectors: the national force, which I’d absolutely call right-wing; the globalist-humanist approach, which I’d basically call the Left, and the religious: haredim and the Orthodox. In practice, we need all three vectors,” while adding that he believes haredi political power should be diminished.

“We are a Jewish state, and I’m happy that there are haredim, but we need to limit their political influence. And I wouldn’t want an Israel without a left-wing,” Bennett continued.