Florida governor: COVID restrictions on school 'not based in reality'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at press conference about job and infrastructure grants.
Tags: Trending Ron DeSantis
Congressman Ron DeSantis
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaFlorida governor: COVID restrictions on school 'not based in reality'
Florida governor: COVID restrictions on school 'not based in reality'
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at press conference about job and infrastructure grants.
Tags: Trending Ron DeSantis
Congressman Ron DeSantis
Flash 90
top