Fewer COVID hospitalizations, seriously ill patients

A total of 2,323 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning, up from 1,479 new cases reported a day earlier.

The percentage of tests coming back positive rose on Monday to 2.00%, after falling Sunday to 1.87%, the lowest level recorded since July 24th.

The number of 25,155 known active cases of the virus across Israel fell from 25,155 Monday to 25,127 Tuesday. The number of hospitalized COVID patients also fell Tuesday, declining from 638 to 617.

Since the pandemic began, 1,308,925 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported.

The number of seriously ill patients continued to fall Tuesday, sinking from 460 on Sunday and 440 on Monday to 427.

Of those 427 seriously ill patients, 219 are in critical condition, down from 222 a day earlier, with 187 on respirators.

The infection coefficient, which measures the decline or expansion of the pandemic, rose to 0.72 on October 1st, the latest day for which data is available, climbing from 0.70 the day before. The reproduction coefficient (R) has remained below 1.0 since September 6th, marking a decline in the pandemic.

Thus far, a total of 7,940 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded across Israel, including four deaths on Monday.