Teenage boy falls to his death from residential building

A 13-year-old boy died Monday evening after falling from a residential building in Haifa.

Educational staff and psychologists are currently at the school he attended. Israel Police have ruled out a suspicion that the incident is criminal in nature, and are currently investigating other possibilities.

In a letter sent via WhatsApp, the school's management said, "Dear parents, unfortunately I must announce difficult and painful news: A student of ours, from grade eight, was found dead under tragic circumstances."

"The middle school family shares in the family's sorrow. The school management, together with representatives from the Parents' Committee, psychological services, Haifa municipality, and supervisors of the school, are gathered during these moments in order to prepare and handle this event in the best and most professional manner."

The Haifa municipality said, "The psychological staff is with the family and is accompanying them, and social workers as well, together with the school management will be with the students."