New coronavirus variant on its way to Israel?

Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash on Tuesday morning spoke about the AY.4.2 coronavirus variant which was recently discovered in Europe.

"We need to learn what the clinical significance of each variant is," Prof. Ash told 103 FM Radio. "Right now I can't say much, we will learn it and see if it is dangerous to us or not."

"Throughout the journey, there were many variants, some of which were discovered to be significant, such as Delta, and others which were not.

"What's most important, as we learned, is that a variant which spreads more quickly is more dangerous, since it can spread and take over in a country, and this is what we will need to learn in the coming days."

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Israel's Public Health Services, told Galatz, "Not every variant which is created is necessarily dangerous. We need to see if it develops in a country which already had a Delta wave, or in a vaccinated country. We are following all of the variants."