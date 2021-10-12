Yeshiva student shot with BB gun in Brooklyn

A yeshiva student from the Chabad – Lubavitch movement was shot with a BB gun in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn Monday night.

According to a report by Yeshiva World News, the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

A BB pellet fired during the incident grazed the victim’s face, and the victim was evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.

Immediately after opening fire, the suspect fled the scene.

Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.