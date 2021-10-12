Red Hot Chili Peppers to play in Israel in 2023

US rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared to have confirmed Monday it will not play shows in Israel at least until 2023.

Ynet reported that the band announced their 2022 world tour in a post on social media last week. The post included a list of countries across Europe and the US. Israel, however, was omitted from that list.

The Israeli production company shared the announcement on Facebook and added, "We'll see you in 2023". The official page of Red Hot Chili Peppers replied, "See you guys soon!" and added an Israeli flag.

The band was scheduled to perform in Israel last June, but that concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Israeli production company said that tickets purchased for the original concert will be valid for 2023 gig, according to Ynet.

"Those who wish to request a refund can do so through the ticket office, please note the future ticket price may change," hinting that perhaps the tickets next year will be pricier.