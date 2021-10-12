Pfizer CEO: Humbled and honored to be nominated for Genesis Prize

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla responded on Monday to his nomination as a finalist for the 2022 Genesis Prize.

“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated for the Genesis Prize, and to be considered, alongside the other extraordinary leaders, as having made a valuable contribution to humanity and the Jewish community,” he tweeted.

“Should I be awarded the Genesis Prize, I intend to direct the proceeds towards the construction of the Holocaust Museum of Greece in Thessaloniki — a memorial that will be dedicated to the thousands who were, like my mother and father, part of a once thriving Jewish community,” added Bourla.

In addition to Bourla, the Genesis Prize Foundation also named the following as finalists for the prize: Award-winning actor Sacha Baron Cohen, iconic fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg, author and philosopher Yuval Noah Harari, actress and social activist Scarlett Johansson and legendary Nazi hunter and human rights activist Serge Klarsfeld.

The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by Time magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values.

The 2022 Laureate will follow in the footsteps of Steven Spielberg, who won the 2021 Genesis Prize.