Brazil's President 'bored' by questions on COVID-19 death toll

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he did not want to be "bored" with questions about the milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths that his country passed a few days ago, Reuters reports.

Bolsonaro was surrounded by supporters at the beach in Guaruja, in Sao Paulo state, when a journalist asked him about the country's death toll.

"In which country did people not die? Tell me!" he responded, adding, "Look, I didn't come here to be bored."

Bolsonaro's poll numbers have fallen due to his handling of the pandemic, rising inflation and a weak economy. Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll after the United States, and Bolsonaro has long sought to minimize the impact of the virus, touting unproven cures and railing against lockdowns.

The Brazilian President has repeatedly made controversial comments regarding COVID-19.

Last August, he verbally attacked journalists during a public event, describing reporters as “wimps” and saying they have a heightened chance of dying of COVID-19 because they are not athletic.

Last November, Bolsonaro said that he has no intention of being vaccinated against coronavirus and also expressed skepticism over the efficacy of wearing face masks.

In another controversial statement, Bolsonaro suggested that the coronavirus pandemic could be “biological warfare” waged by China.

The Brazilian President was also hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask in violation of local pandemic restrictions.

