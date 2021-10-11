Likud MK lashes out at Edelstein: He was subversive and will remain subversive

MK Shlomo Karhi (Likud) on Monday lashed out at MK Yuli Edelstein, after Edelstein declared he would run against Benjamin Netanyahu for the leadership of the Likud.

“Were you looking for someone to defect to the government of fraud? You got it,” he said.

“Stunning. In the midst of the fight against the first anti-Zionist government, a fight in which the entire national camp is united behind the only leader the people of Israel currently want, Netanyahu, Yuli is engaged in infighting.”

“With a rate of support striving for zero and a passion for a position he will never reach, he weakens the entire opposition in a classic Sa'ar-like subversion as if without him the national camp would be sentenced to life imprisonment in the opposition. It remains to be seen whether he will stay in the Likud or defect to the left like his loser friends.”

“It’s one thing to do nothing, but nothing(!) since the fraudulent government was formed for the benefit of the Likud or the Israeli public, but now also to come and try to disintegrate us and engage in internal quarrels instead of focusing on overthrowing the most dangerous government the people of Israel have had? There is no shame.”

“This lie, as though if only there was another Likud leader then suddenly this government would fall apart, no longer impresses anyone. Does it seem to anyone that Bennett will give up? Lapid? Sa'ar? And for Edelstein? Who are you trying to trick here?”

“This is the same Yuli who resigned as Speaker of the Knesset instead of fighting for democracy against the tyranny of the Supreme Court, this is the same Yuli who allowed in a secret email the discussion of immunity against Netanyahu – he was subversive was and remains subversive... and this is the same Yuli that Netanyahu will defeat by knockout,” concluded Karhi.