Mansour Abbas to Netanyahu: Why did you sit with me?

United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas responded to the criticism of Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu against the Bennett-Lapid government.

"What about you, father of Yair?" Abbas asked. "You gave billions to Arab society. I sat with you in Balfour. If you think I am a Hamas man then why did you sit with me? You are saying that you negotiated with a Hamas man."

Netanyahu said about Prime Minister Bennett at the Knesset plenum: "After you sold the Negev to Mansour Abbas, today the Palestinian Authority announced that Israel has agreed to the unification of more than 440 families in Israeli territory. This is a practical application of the 'right of return', which endangers the existence of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state."

"And why is all this happening? Because Bennett depends on Mansour Abbas and the Islamic Movement. When Mansour Abbas says - 'Go to Mahmoud Abbas' - you go. When it demands family reunification, you reunite," he said.

"So 'where is the money?' Lapid also knows the answer. The money is with Mansour Abbas and the Islamic Movement, who won the lottery - NIS 53 billion," Netanyahu said.