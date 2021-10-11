Most Israelis back punitive measures against the unvaccinated

A majority of Israelis support punitive sanctions against the unvaccinated, according to a new poll.

The poll, which was conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute, found that 59% of respondents support banning the unvaccinated from entering public areas.

Nearly as many (57%) support charging the unvaccinated for any treatments related to the coronavirus – so long as the unvaccinated do not have a medical condition barring them from getting the vaccine.

Just over half (51%) of Israelis support depriving the unvaccinated of unemployment insurance if they lose their job as a result of not receiving the COVID vaccine or undergoing regular testing.

However, 60% of respondents said that vaccinated patients should not be given priority over unvaccinated patients for life support machines. Just 30% said the unvaccinated should not be put on life support if there is a shortage of the machines.

Israeli Jews were far more likely to support sanctions against the unvaccinated, with 60.5% backing a ban on the unvaccinated entering public places, compared to just 50.5% of Arabs who supported such a step.

Sixty-one percent of Israeli Jews support charging the unvaccinated for coronavirus-related treatment, compared to just 41% of Arabs.

While just 35% of Israeli Arabs say the unvaccinated should lose their unemployment benefits, 54% of Jews support the move.