Netanyahu meets with Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump

Former White House advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump met with Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday.

Kushner and Trump, the son-in-law and daughter of former President Donald Trump, arrived in Israel to attend a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Ahead of the ceremony, Kushner and Trump met with Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, in Jerusalem.

“We are so happy to meet with our good friends Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” tweeted Netanyahu. “Welcome to Jerusalem!”

Later Monday, Kushner and Trump are expected to meet with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), Barak Ravid reported Monday afternoon.