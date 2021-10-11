After being nixed over COVID in 2020, Jerusalem Marathon returns

The 10th Jerusalem International Winner Marathon will be held on October 29th, with the participation of tens of thousands of runners from around Israel and the world.

The traditional marathon includes a track through breathtaking scenery, which integrates a challenge to the runners and spectacular landscapes that tell the story of Jerusalem throughout the city's 3,000 years in existence: The Israel Museum, the Supreme Court, the seat of Israel's presidency, the walls of the old city and the Armenian Quarter, the Tower of David, the Khan theater, the Sultan's Pool and more.

In the previous marathon, which took place in 2019, 4,400 runners participated from 76 countries around the world. A 25% increase in the number of participants from abroad. Many are expected to come due to the fact that Israel is spearheading the fight against Covid.

Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem, expressed this by stating that "The return of the marathon excites and thrills us all. It is without a doubt the biggest sporting event to be held after a prolonged period of waiting and recuperating. The Jerusalem Winner Marathon is considered one of the most beautiful running routes in the world. Hopefully in the upcoming marathon, in March 2022, we will see runners from all over the world like we had in previous years.", and Ilanit Malchior, director of tourism at the Jerusalem Development Authority, added that “Jerusalem is opening its gates, offering brand new attractions and hotels, with the upcoming marathon one of many events waiting for tourists. “

The marathon will be held in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health in effect on the day of the race.

Registration for the marathon is open and offers six heats:

Full marathon (42.2 km); half marathon (21.1 km); 10 km, 5 km; family race (1.7 km), and community race (800 meters). Registration is open via the marathon website.