SIBAT to participate in Washington exhibition after two-year break

The International Defense Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) of the Israel Ministry of Defense is resuming its participation in the prestigious AUSA defense exhibition following a two-year break taken as a result of the pandemic.

SIBAT will participate in two additional exhibitions this month in the Czech Republic and South Korea.

SIBAT will inaugurate a national pavilion at the AUSA exhibition in Washington on Monday, October 11th.

The national pavilion will serve as a platform for 18 Israeli defense industries and startups including: ADL TRAINING SOLUTIONS, Aerodan Systems, AERO SOL, CopterPix, CYBERTOKA, Hagor, Magam, Nir Or, MS Tech, Physical Logic, Redler Technologies, Reshef Technologies, Robotican, RP, OPTICAL LAB, RT, Spear UAV, Tactical Robotics, and Tomer. Rafael, IAI, and Elbit Systems, will also participate in the exhibition.

Head of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.), Yair Kulas, who will inaugurate the national pavilion in Washington, said: "We are thrilled to resume our participation in defense exhibitions around the world, following the COVID pandemic."

"Both large Israeli industries and startups will exhibit their exceptional solutions and cutting-edge technologies. The Ministry of Defense is already working with the new US administration to promote technological collaboration with American industries, and we intend to use this exhibition as an opportunity to further advance additional projects."