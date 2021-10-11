After 13 Kids They Never Expected This To Happen

Everyone knows that raising teenagers can be stressful.

But what about when it almost kills you?

Asher Lichtenstein was always a very involved father, and when his fourteenth child was born with hypotonia, epilepsy, and a heart defect, he was determined to help his wife in every way that he possibly could. Though many parents would simply become overwhelmed, Asher pushed himself past his limitations. He managed to cook, bathe, wash dishes, work full-time, fold laundry, learn Torah, and help his wife Raitzy take loving care of their disabled daughter Goldy.

But as Goldy grew older, life became more challenging.

“Today she is thirteen and she is still extremely dependent on others,” explains Raitzy.

“Every couple of hours I run home from work to feed her, give her medication, etc.”

Of course, finances have not been easy for the Lichtenstein family. Both Raitzy and Asher work very hard to put a roof over their heads, yet some months are more challenging than others. But several weeks ago, much to the horror of his family, the strain became too much for Asher.

“Recently, something happened that really left me in pieces,” explained Raitzy.

“My wonderful husband Asher had a stroke.”

After giving all of himself for so many years, it was just too much for Asher. According to Raitzy, the stroke was a traumatic event for her and for several of the kids who witnessed it as well. Now, aside from recovering from the traumatic event, she is now faced with a terrifying problem.

“Now, everything has fallen onto my shoulders. I have fifteen kids (and my husband) relying on me and I am truly stuck. There is no possible way I can financially support them on my own.”

Asher is currently recovering from the stroke and cannot help Raitzy take care of the children or pay for rent and groceries. The doctors say the recovery can take up to several years. Meanwhile, the Lichtensteins urgently need help to be able to keep a roof over their heads. To help this special family when they need it the most, click here.