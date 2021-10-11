Booster dose provides young people with 17x the protection

New data published by Israel's Health Ministry shows that the third "booster" dose of the coronavirus vaccine is effective for those ages 16 and up, Israel Hayom reported.

Previously, Israeli data collection and analysis of the booster dose has focused on those ages 60 and up.

The data was collected and analyzed by the Health Ministry and the Weizmann Institute of Science, and clearly showed that the booster dose provides protection from infection at all ages, and especially among those ages 16-29 years of age. In this age group, those who received the booster dose were 17 times more protected from infection than those who had not received the booster dose.

At the same time, the researchers admitted that "it is not yet clear why the protection offered these ages is higher."

The researchers noted that protection from severe illness cannot be calculated for the younger ages, since there were no cases of severe illness in this age group among those who received the booster dose. Side effects, however, were similar.

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, Head of Israel's Public Health Services, said: "We saw that the infection rate began to rise in the group which was vaccinated with its second dose as part of the experiment. We are doing this alongside laboratory tests to see [when] antibody levels drop, and I hope that we will be able to set a threshold for antibodies."