Elderly yeshiva dean dies of coronavirus

Rabbi Avraham Erlanger, one of the heads of the Kol Torah Yeshiva in Jerusalem, died of coronavirus Sunday night, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Last month, Rabbi Erlanger was hospitalized with coronavirus, and his family requested that the public pray for his recovery. Unfortunately, his situation deteriorated, and on Sunday evening his family announced that his condition was very serious. Later that same night, Rabbi Erlanger passed away.

Rabbi Erlanger, 90, was the author of the Birkat Avraham series. He was born in Switzerland to Rabbi Shimshon Rafael Erlanger, one of the leading rabbis in his area. In the early 1930s, he immigrated to Israel and began serving as a teacher in Kol Torah. Later, he was appointed to be one of the yeshiva's deans.

Among Rabbi Erlanger's sons are three yeshiva deans, and his son-in-law Rabbi Shimon Pereg teaches in the Mir Yeshiva.

Last year, two of Kol Torah's heads died of coronavirus, The first of the two to pass away was Rabbi Yechezkel Koren. He was followed by Rabbi Sholom Povarsky.

The funeral will be held Monday in Jerusalem, and Rabbi Erlanger will be buried at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery.