Iran vows to continue supporting Lebanese 'resistance'

Iran will continue its support to the Lebanese "resistance" despite pressures, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Sunday, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Despite the economic pressures and the US "oppressive" sanctions, Iran is prepared to assist Lebanon, he noted.

"We have defended the Lebanese resistance in the face of threats posed to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, independence, and territorial integrity ... and our support for the Lebanese resistance in the face of potential threats of the Zionist regime (of Israel) will continue," said Abdollahian.

"Supporting the brotherly country of Lebanon is a moral duty that we will never spare any effort for," the Iranian Foreign Minister said in a tweet at the end of his three-day visit to Lebanon on Sunday.

Iran is a major backer of the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization. In recent weeks, Iran has provided fuel to Lebanon, in a shipment organized by Hezbollah. The move is an attempt by Hezbollah to solve the continued fuel crisis in Lebanon which has paralyzed the country.

The overland delivery through neighboring Syria violates US sanctions imposed on Tehran after former President Donald Trump pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati criticized the Iranian fuel shipments imported by Hezbollah, saying they constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Last week, the United States denounced Hezbollah's deliveries of Iranian fuel to Lebanon as a “public relations stunt” and warned that Tehran remained under sanctions.