David Govrin nominated as Israel’s permanent ambassador to Morocco

The Foreign Ministry’s appointments committee on Sunday nominated David Govrin as Israel’s permanent ambassador to Morocco.

Govrin has until now served as Israel’s charge d’affaires in Morocco and will now run the fully upgraded embassy.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement in December of last year.

The two countries later signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

In August, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid made a historic visit to Morocco, where he took part in the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat and met with local leaders.