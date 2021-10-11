YESHA Council CEO Yigal Dilmoni to Pompeo: You brought G-d's voice into American policy

Yigal Dilmoni, CEO of the YESHA Council, welcomed former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Judea and Samaria.

"I am honored to stand here as a representative the Jewish communities in the heart of the Bible land. I am excited stand here, on the name of half million Israelis who live here in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley," he said.

"Our presence here states that this land belongs to the people of Israel. This land is our heritage.

History proves it, and Archeology preserves it. And it all starts from the knowledge of the Bible, God's promise to our forefathers and to us."

"Our connection here is very deep. And it does not depend on the decisions of politicians or governments," added Dilmoni and, turning to Pompeo, said, "Despite this, Mr. Secretary of State, your courage helped to stop the confusion, and the lie about our presence in Judea & Samaria."

"Your statement that Jewish communities in this area is lawful has brought truth and justice into government and politics. You brought the Biblical voice into the American policy. For years we have been waiting for this. You managed to light the way," he said.

"It should be clear: In the land of the Bible there will be only one Jewish state. The Land of Judea and Samaria is the land of the Jewish people. This land cannot be divided in any way," stressed Dilmoni.

"Your important statement is an important step in keeping the region in the hands of the people of Israel - forever."