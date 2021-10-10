PA to Bennett: Occupation is terrorism

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who ruled out the establishment of a Palestinian state on the grounds that it would be a state of terror.

In response to these remarks, Abu Rudeineh said that "the occupation is the essence of terrorism" and Bennett's approach expresses the colonialist view that opposes peace and stability.

The spokesman also claimed that the Palestinian state with its capital, eastern Jerusalem, is a UN-recognized state and does not need Bennett's approval or rejection because the Palestinian people do not give up their rights and do not cave to pressure.

Abu Rudeineh stressed that "true peace" would not be achieved until the end of the occupation and through the roadmap drawn by "President" Mahmoud Abbas in his recent speech at the UN, in which he made it clear that the Palestinian people would remain committed to their rights and national principles.