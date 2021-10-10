Soldier who was seriously wounded in Jenin released from hospital

“Y,” a soldier in the Duvdevan unit who was seriously wounded two weeks ago in an operation in Jenin, was released from hospital on Sunday morning and transferred to a rehabilitation center for his further recovery.

Y had been hospitalized in the ICU Rambam hospital in Haifa, where he was first admitted in serious condition, sedated and on a respirator. He has now been moved to Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer.

Captain “D,” also of the Duvdevan unit, was seriously injured in the same incident. He spent over a week in intensive care and was transferred to a surgical ward last week, having regained consciousness.

Last Tuesday, Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Border Police Riot Control unit together with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Deputy Commissioner Yitzhak Brik, and Riot Police Chief “H.”

Following the visit, the group toured the Duvdevan unit together with Culture & Sports Minister Yechiel Tropper, who previously served in the unit, and other senior officers. They met with a paramedic who was instrumental in saving the life of Captain D, and praised him and his team for their actions.

צילום: אריאל חרמוני, משרד הביטחון השר גנץ במפגש עם אחד הלוחמים

“The Duvdevan unit is one that fights terrorism every single day,” Gantz said during his visit. “I came here today to thank its soldiers for their vital work that they undertake with exemplary professionalism, safeguarding Israel’s security. In recent months, terrorist organizations have been increasing their attempts to harm Israeli citizens and damage our security, motivated partially by internal Arab interests. Those who are most harmed by these operations are the terrorists themselves, those who send them to commit these acts, and other Palestinians,” he added.

“The IDF, the Shabak, and the police are all acting to foil these attacks and to respond to every single attack or attempted attack on Israeli citizens. Anyone who tests us should know that he won’t get away with it. Simultaneously, we are strengthening our ties with the Palestinian Authority, working to improve the Palestinian economy and our relations with our neighbors, for the benefit of the entire region.”