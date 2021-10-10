Sheba and Bahrain hospitals sign health cooperation agreements

Two health cooperation agreements have been signed recently between Sheba Medical Center and the two largest hospitals in Bahrain, Salmaniya Hospital and King Hamad University Hospital .

Sheba Medical Center was recently selected by the Supreme Health Council In Bahrain to lead collaborations in the field of health. In this framework two delegations from Sheba were sent to

Bahrain, headed by Yoel Har Even - director of the 'Sheba Global' division.

As part of the agreements signed with Dr. Mohammed Alansari of Salmaniya Hospital and Col. Prof. Hashem Hasan of King Hamad University Hospital, a series of collaborations in the fields of training of medical staff, knowledge sharing, joint research, technology and innovation were agreed upon.

"This is a historic opportunity to have a real connection with the Kingdom of Bahrain," Har Even said. "The collaboration that began with the health system in Bahrain, will intensify in the coming months and include joint training of workers in the Bahraini election system, medical treatment - mainly through Sheba's remote medical system Beyond Sheba, joint research and more."