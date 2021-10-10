In France “justice” serves Islamism

We are in the city where an Islamic terrorist killed Jonathan Sandler, his two sons Arieh and Gabriel and 7-year-old Myriam Monsonego.

The same judges who tried the historian Georges Bensoussan for four years for daring to denounce Islamic anti-Semitism.

This is a strange concept of "hate speech".

A journalist under guard and threatened with death, Eric Zemmour, explains in a conference that the Islamization of France is underway and is condemned.

Thus, the conservative weekly Valeurs Actuelles publishes a satirical cartoon portraying the black deputy Danièle Obono, exponent of the party La France Insoumise and originally from Gabon, as a slave, this in order to denounce the slave trade committed by African kings, and is condemned by the judges.

But comedian Yassine Belattar can post a video in which right-wing politician Jean Messiha, a Coptic Christian born in Egypt and naturalized French, is compared to a "camel".

Much easier to condemn Brigitte Bardot, the film star and animal rights activist, for hate speech, for being guilty of having asked to stop "this human Aid el Kebir" this holiday of sacrifice, comparing the slaughter of Father Jacques Hamel by the ISIS to the sacred festival for Muslims.

The writer Renaud Camus has been literally annihilated as a public and literary figure after his conviction for "hate speech". Camus had correctly described the Muslims as "colonizers".

But black rapper Nick Conrad has just been cleared of the same charge for a song called "Hang the Whites." "Go into the nurseries and kill the white babies, catch them and hang their parents," he sings, in one of the lines of his "songs", in which a choir says: "Hang them all, hang the whites. No mercy, let them all die together, lead by example, torture them as a group ”.

A Europe turned upside down and gone mad, where the language of rights has been recruited as a weapon to attack civilization.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.