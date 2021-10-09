Reconciliation between Bennett, Gantz, Shaked, and Lapid

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked this evening (Saturday) to reconcile with her after a week of confrontations within the coalition.

According to the report by Dafna Liel, the two agreed to continue working together. The report states that there are also contacts between Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to end their feud which broke out after Bennett revealed the Mossad's operation to locate Ron Arad on Monday.

Despite attempts to stop the quarrels in the coalition, Interior Minister Shaked insists that the Citizenship Law will pass, regardless of the position of Meretz and Ra'am. Shaked sees the law as part of her authority as interior minister, and no kind words will dissuade her from pursuing it, Channel 12 News reported.

Justice Minister Gideon Saar said tonight in an interview with the Israeli "Meet the Press," "It is clear and known to everyone that there are different opinions within the government on the political issue, and it is also okay if the minister says her position." Beyond that, Saar clarified that "any internal friction is unnecessary. What is most important at the moment is to pass a budget and return Israel to a path of stability."