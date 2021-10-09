Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his resignation Saturday amid several corruption investigations against him and his conservative party.

Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg will assume the role of acting Chancellor until a new one is elected.

On Wednesday, Austrian prosecutors raided the offices of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, several of his closest aides, and offices of Kurz's People's Party (OVP).

The raids are reportedly part of an investigation into allegations that Kurz and the party paid a newspaper owner to publish poll results favorable to Kurz.

A Finance Ministry office was also subject to a raid Wednesday.

Prosecutors announced a perjury investigation against Chancellor Kurz in May.