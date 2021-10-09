Israeli, USA and UAE Foreign Ministers to meet in DC

During his visit to Washington, Israel's Foreign Minister will meet with Secretary of State Blinken and his opposite number from the UAE.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The US Department of State has announced that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will meet with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on October 13.

Secretary Blinken will meet with each minister separately, followed, by a trilateral meeting with all three.

They will discuss progress made since the signing of the Abraham Accords last year, future opportunities for collaboration, and bilateral issues such as regional security and stability.



