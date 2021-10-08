Again: Users report problems with Facebook and Instagram

For the second time in four days, users of Facebook and Instagram on Friday reported trouble accessing the social media platforms.

The problems seem to be particularly affecting Instagram, reported the BBC.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook said in a tweet.

Instagram also commented on the latest outage, writing, “We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now. We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.”

The previous outage, which occurred on Monday, prevented 3.5 billion users around the world from accessing services such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger for more than six hours.

Facebook blamed “configuration changes” to its routers, disrupting “traffic between our data centers” for the Monday outage.

Rather than being the result of malicious actions, such a hack, the company claimed a faulty system update was to blame.

