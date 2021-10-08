This is the house in which Ron Arad was held captive

The Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath television network on Friday published footage of what it claimed is the home in Lebanon in which Israeli Air Force navigator Ron Arad was held captive.

According to the report, the house is located in the village of Nabi Chit in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon. Arad was reportedly held there until May of 1988 and the home reportedly belonged to the men of Lebanese terrorist Mustafa Dirani.

The footage comes several days after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett unveiled an operation by the Mossad to locate the whereabouts of Arad.

In a speech to the Knesset plenum, Bennett said, "Last month, men and women from the Mossad went on an operation aimed at finding new information about Ron Arad's fate and whereabouts. It was a complex, large-scale operation. That's all I can say about it right now."

A security source later said that the Mossad operation obtained valuable intelligence on Arad.

Saudi media also reported that DNA samples were taken from a body in the village of Nabi Chit, the same village in which the home unveiled on Friday is located, in order to determine if the body is that of Arad.

