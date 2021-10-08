ISIS claims Afghanistan suicide attack

The Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization on Friday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern Kunduz province, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the group’s Telegram channels.

The attack killed 46 people and wounded more than 140 inside the mosque which is used by people from the minority Shiite Muslim community.

Dost Mohammad Obaida, deputy police chief for Kunduz province, told The Associated Press that the "majority of them have been killed," in reference to the victims.

He added the attack may have been carried out by a suicide bomber who had mingled among the worshipers inside the mosque.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan called the attack “part of a disturbing pattern of violence” against religious institutions.

"The UN family in Afghanistan is deeply concerned by reports of very high casualties in an attack today in Sayyidabad Shia Mosque, Khanabad, Kunduz," the Mission said on Twitter. "Initial information indicates more than 100 people killed and injured in a suicide blast inside the mosque."

Islamic State-Khorasan also claimed the recent suicide bombing at Kabul airport, in which 13 US troops were killed.

That attack took place shortly after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

