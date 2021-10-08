Man wearing swastika armband in hours long standoff with Massachusetts cops

A man wearing a red swastika armband was involved in an hours long standoff with Massachusetts police.

The confrontation began after a Brockton, Massachusetts police office was shot in front of the suspect’s house, WCVB5 reported.

The officer was hit by four bullets fired by a man who barricaded himself in his home after firing.

The officer had been responding to multiple 911 calls. At the scene, he discovered a victim’s body in an SUV. Shortly after, he was shot at, Brockton police said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a press conference that police negotiated with the suspect for hours while he was inside his house, attempting to convince him to surrender.

"It appears that the male suspect shot himself outside the home," Cruz said.

Emergency services took him to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

In video shot by a local photojournalist, the man could be seen standing outside of his house talking on a phone. On his left arm, he wore a red swastika armband.

Law enforcement said that they believed the shooting of the victim in the SUV was targeted.

"We're in the process of executing search warrants and making sure that we do all of our due diligence to make sure we find everything that we need to find as pertains to what happened during this event," Cruz said.

The officer was reportedly shot in the leg and hand. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)