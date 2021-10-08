Opening a consulate for Palestinians is a danger to Israel

The US desire to open a consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem challenges the determination that the city is the capital of Israel.

Tags: The Israeli Prespective The Israeli Perspective Radio
Jay Shapiro ,

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz

Joe Biden's government continues its efforts to appease the Palestinians and seeks to establish a consulate for them in Jerusalem.

Jay Shapiro notes that the previous administration decided that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel and therefore also moved the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.

Operating a separate consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem is a challenge to Israeli sovereignty in the state capital and an attempt to divide it, says Shapiro.

He further notes that even in terms of US law, the Biden administration has a problem making such a move and Congress and the Senate must vehemently oppose that move.



top