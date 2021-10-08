Labor leader talks to Swedish Foreign Minister

The Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Labor Party, Merav Michaeli, spoke this morning with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

"It's no secret that Israeli - Swedish relations have been shaken recently. That's why I was so happy when Sweden's Foreign Minister Anne Linda asked to speak to me as part of the process of renewing relations," Michaeli commented.

"This is such an important opportunity is to build the connection both between the countries and between our social-democratic parties, which are becoming stronger and stronger. I started the morning with a conversation with her, and her 16-year-old daughter Alba joined her on the occasion of International Girls' Day, which will take place next week. "

"We talked about the tremendous importance of empowering women, the need for our voice to be heard, and for women to be part of all decision-making and policy-making bodies."

"It is a beautiful thing when two ministers and a sixteen-year-old girl can talk over these shared values from Sweden to Israel."